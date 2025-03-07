Armed Forces Brewing Company to relocate headquarters out of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Armed Forces Brewing Company announced Thursday night that it will be moving its headquarters from Norfolk out of Virginia. The company's CEO issued a statement to News 3 signaling the taproom's departure.

"Because of the actions of a group of people with a woke agenda who continue to affect our ability to operate profitably in Norfolk, we have closed the taproom and brewing facility in Virginia and plan to relocate our business to a more pro-small business social and economic climate," said Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company.

"We met and worked with some wonderful people here, and we especially thank the Hampton Roads military and veteran community for their patronage and support of our taproom and of the company in general," Beal said.

In his announcement, Beal emphasized that Armed Forces Brewing Company is not closing, but is moving from Hampton Roads. He noted that Norfolk was chosen for its large military and veteran community, expressing gratitude to all who supported them.

"Unfortunately, our ability to profitably operate in Norfolk was severely affected by the local woke mob—a few individuals in the area who have no love for the traditional American values we hold as a company," Beal stated.

"These people spread outright lies about our company, our employees and our shareholders before we even opened our doors. We unfortunately live in a world where getting called a 'homophobe,' 'transphobe,' and 'racist' over and over by a small number of people can get amplified online, making it difficult for a small business to overcome at the local level," said Beal.

Beal attributed the decision to relocate to negative responses from the community. He indicated in his statement to News 3 that he plans to file criminal complaints in Virginia against some individuals who spoke out against the company.

"To illustrate further the actions of these people, they initially attempted to prevent us from opening by spreading lies that were repeated in the local media and online," said Beal. "When that attempt failed and the city council granted us permits by a 6-1 vote to open over their objections, these individuals didn’t stop."

Beal claims false complaints were filed against Armed Forces Brewing Company with local authorities, along with threats to "cancel" the business and any local companies that worked with them.

"We fought back and will continue to do so, but the cumulative effect of their actions have made it impossible to profitably run the taproom from Norfolk," Beal said. "As a result, the building and taproom will be put up for sale while we look for a new home and headquarters in a friendlier environment."

News 3 has reached out to Beal and Tim Anderson, an attorney who represented Armed Forces Brewing Company in 2023 when the Norfolk City Council approved permits for the taproom. According to the Armed Forces Brewing Company website, the location in Norfolk on W. 24th Street is still operating. An official last day of business has not been announced at this time.