Tides test their July 4 baseball knowledge, reflect on game and holiday

Tides celebrate July 4 on the diamond
Tides July 4
Posted

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Baseball has become a staple of July 4. Those who play the game may not get the chance to be with their families during the summer holiday, but they certainly appreciate being part of the game.

The Tides held their home Independence Day celebration Thursday as they'll be on the road Friday in Durham, but took some time to reflect on their holiday memories and discuss what it means to be part of baseball on July 4.

Infielder Jeremiah Jackson and manager Tim Federowicz also tested their Independence Day trivia skills.

Click on the above video to see how they fared.

Norfolk fell to Durham at Harbor Park Thursday night, 4-1.

