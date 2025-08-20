Vick: ESPN, First Take exposure brings added responsibility for Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Michael Vick Effect will shine a spotlight on Norfolk State, not just the football program, but the entire university. That spotlight isn't wasting any time cranking up, arriving with the first game of Vick's era at the head of the Spartans.

ESPN's First Take will air live Thursday, August 28, from Echols Hall on NSU's campus. The program will run from 10 a.m.- noon and students and fans are encouraged to come out and be a part of the action.

As for Vick, he noted that he and his team appreciate the extra exposure, but added they understand what comes along with it.

"Along with that exposure comes responsibility," the head coach said Tuesday. "You've got to be ready for the spotlight. We're not going to harp too much on that. When we line up, it's all about the team at hand."

Vick will coach his first game that evening as the Spartans host Towson at Dick Price Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will air nationally on an ESPN channel.

First Take will kick off a day of celebration and anticipation, with hosts Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith leading the program. Smith is one of the most vocal, popular and polarizing television figures in sports and is an avid supporter of HBCU's.

"I look forward to ESPN coming down and hanging out and just getting a feel for what we're trying to build here at Norfolk State," Vick noted. "[We] certainly want to come out and play hard now that we're getting the recognition. The young men, they deserve that. Our boys deserve that."

Norfolk State is the first stop on First Take's HBCU tour. The show will also visit the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, Delaware State and Bethune-Cookman during the 2025 season.