19 Hampton Roads teams hit region football semifinals stage

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Four wins separate a handful of high school football teams in Hampton Roads from a state championship and they will look to take that next step this weekend on both sides of the water.

After a first round bye, Oscar Smith hits the field to open its playoff slate when the Tigers host L.C. Bird in the Region 6A semifinals. The Skyhawks took down Western Branch last week and make the trip down from Chesterfield looking to pull off the upset.

Green Run puts its unbeaten record on the line in hopes of returning to the Region 5A title game for the fifth consecutive season. The Stallions take on Salem, a Sun Devils team that pushed the Stallions to the brink during their regular season meeting.

King's Fork, Hampton and Lake Taylor also hit the field as top seeds in their respective regions, hoping to advance to region title games with victories. Two-time defending state champ Maury is also in action, hosting Warwick in the Region 5B semifinals.

Region 6A:

(4) L.C. Bird @ (1) Oscar Smith- Friday, 7:00

Region 5A:

(5) Salem @ (1) Green Run- Friday, 7:00

(3) Indian River @ (2) Frank Cox- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B:

(5) Bethel @ (1) King's Fork- Friday, 7:00

(3) Warwick @ (2) Maury- Friday, 7:00

Region 4A:

(4) Phoebus @ (1) Hampton- Saturday, noon

(6) Smithfield @ (2) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A:

(4) I.C. Norcom @ (1) Lake Taylor- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A:

(6) Southampton @ (2) Poquoson- Friday, 7:00

Region 1A:

(3) Rappahannock @ (2) Northampton- Friday, 7:00