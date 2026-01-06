Blunt, who put more than just fingerprint on Phoebus football, eyes next chapter

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Days after announcing that he's stepping down as the head coach of Phoebus's football program, Jeremy Blunt addressed players and parents at the high school Monday evening.

His goal- to field any questions and address his emotional and difficult decision to walk away from a team of which he's become the face.

"You can't help but to look back and question and reconsider and all of those mixed emotions that come with it," Blunt said.

Few have been more committed to a program. A 2002 graduate of Phoebus, Blunt took the reins of his alma mater in 2012. He noted Monday that he's turned down other opportunities throughout the last 14 years, choosing to put his family first. With his kids older and with more chances likely to come, the time to look ahead is now.

"It's a pretty good time if I want to explore some opportunities and just get out there," he pointed out. "Not just for myself, but be a parent. I've been doing this for so long, just be a parent and enjoy them. This is the time to do it."

Blunt will push his own limits, just as he's challenged countless players to do. He says his next venture will be a step higher and he's exploring all options, but it's hard to walk away from a place where he's built a name for himself and built lifelong bonds with players, families and coaches. Announcing his departure before offseason workouts began was important to him.

"The most enjoyable part was connecting with these young people and their families and really bridging that gap my own way and doing it my own way," Blunt remarked. "It's a lot of memories wrapped into stepping out on your own and finding your own identity within your moment."

That identity is success. In 14 seasons at the head of the Phantoms, Blunt was 156-23, winning four state championships in five trips to the title game. He led his group to a stretch of 51 consecutive victories, just one shy of the all-time state record.

"I have realized that we have accomplished some major things, historical things worthy of being talked about years from now," he said. "I like to say I played a role in that process."

Blunt has left more than just a fingerprint on the Phoebus program. From a player to a legendary coach, he helped raise the bar at an already established football powerhouse and now looks to take his winning ways to wherever comes next.

"Bittersweet," he said. "Looking forward to what the future can bring and just putting myself in a position to be able to explore these opportunities, that's an exciting challenge all within itself."

Phoebus hopes to have a new head football coach in place by the end of January.