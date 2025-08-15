New Virginia sports exam form adds mental and heart health screening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Soon, student-athletes will officially be in season — but before hitting the field, court, or track, they need to be cleared by a doctor. And this year, there are some important changes to that process.

The pre-participation exam form, which was previously four pages, has now expanded to six pages. The update is part of a new Virginia law designed to make the process easier for families and more thorough for athletes.

The new requirements focus on joint and bone health, heart health, and also for the first time, mental health.

Dr. Greg Cugini, a pediatrician with Sentara Pediatric Physicians, has been busy seeing students for their pre-performance physical exams. He said from his experience, students have been very honest when answering questions about their mental health.

“[Having these questions on the exam] gives us that opportunity to discuss [mental health] with them, and then maybe broach that in a different way in a larger conversation,” Dr. Cugini said.

Students will answer questions about their mental well-being, including whether they’ve felt anxious, lost interest in activities, or experienced low moods.

“I think it gives them a chance to say, ‘Hey, I might not want to talk about it, but if I circle and write it down, that might give someone a chance to talk about it with me,’” Dr. Cugini said.

Heart health is also a major focus this year. The form includes a group of questions about family history of cardiac disease in people under age 35.

“Over the last 10 to probably 15 years, there's been more of an onus on cardiac health in our athletes, as well as just our general pediatric population,” Dr. Cugini said.

The updated physical form will now be valid for 14 months instead of 12 and is accepted at all public middle and high schools across Virginia. Private schools may use different forms but must still follow state law.

If families need last-minute appointments, Dr. Cugini’s office is currently accepting new patients. Sentara Urgent Care locations are also an option, and you can reserve a time online.

One important note: students cannot receive immunizations during these pre-participation physical exams. Parents should schedule a separate nurse’s appointment in their physician’s office or visit the health department for those needs.

Finally, families who recently moved — especially those in military communities — should know that out-of-state physicals are not transferable. Students must get a new form completed by a physician licensed in Virginia.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.