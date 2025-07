NORFOLK, Va. — Charges are pending against a person after a report was made about a child left alone in a running car Thursday, according to Norfolk police.

Police say they responded to the child protection matter just after 3:30 p.m. at 415 North Military Highway.

A person of interest was detained and charges are pending, police say.

Police did not share further information about the person they detained. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.