Nauticus, Virginia Zoo & Botanical Garden promote 'Norfolk Treasures' with September membership swap

NORFOLK, Va. — Three "Norfolk Treasures" — downtown's Nauticus maritime museum, the Virginia Zoo, and the Norfolk Botanical Garden — are allowing members to swap throughout the month of September.

During the swap program, members of one organization will be able to visit the other two for free, according to a press release from Nauticus.

There is also an opportunity to win prizes during this promotion, including:

A Carnival cruise for two

A membership to Nauticus

Tickets to this year's Winterfest on the Wisconsin

A membership to the Botanical Garden

Tickets to the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights

Behind-the-scenes tour of the Virginia Zoo

Winterfest returns to the Battleship Wisconsin this holiday season

“This collaboration is all about celebrating Norfolk’s rich culture, encouraging exploration, and giving back to the members who support our missions year-round,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen Kirkland.

Nauticus says you're going to want to reserve ahead of time, as there are a limited number of reciprocal tickets per day.