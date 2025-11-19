Norfolk prepares for Grand Illumination Parade, crews decorate for crowds

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is gearing up for one of its biggest nights of the year as crews work across downtown to prepare for Saturday’s Grand Illumination Parade. The long-running holiday tradition is expected to draw tens of thousands of families and visitors from neighborhoods across the city and throughout Hampton Roads.

City officials say the parade typically brings in between 60,000 and 70,000 people.

"It's a very attractive event, obviously, for families. It's an annual event that a lot of folks in the area look forward to coming to,” said Megan Mensink, booking and events manager for the City of Norfolk.

Mensink said the celebration doesn’t come together overnight. Planning starts early each year because the parade is part of a much larger weekend that also includes races on Saturday morning and again on Sunday.

“We start planning for this as early as February,” she said.

She added that it takes nearly every arm of city government working together to pull it off.

“We have everyone from transportation, police department, right of way, our general services, our public works, the Downtown Norfolk Council, communications department… everyone is involved. We meet pretty regularly… to ensure a safe and successful event," she said.

Downtown Norfolk is already showing signs of the celebration as wreaths, bows, snowflakes, and other decorations go up across the city center. The Downtown Norfolk Council’s clean and safe team has been preparing for months. Operations manager Audrey Fussell said they’ve been working behind the scenes since January.

“We have spent probably the last nine months prepping,” Fussell said. “We have 400 red bows out. We have 36 snowflakes, six arches… lots of wreaths out and about, and just pretty much getting ready for one great night.”

Fussell said that as much as the decorations set the tone, the groundwork for safety and logistics is just as extensive.

“There's a lot of details… even the smallest thing you can't overlook,” she said. “We deploy about 225 barricades just all throughout the parade route, so just making sure that all those pieces fall into place.”

As the crowds grow each year, both the city and the Downtown Norfolk Council are urging neighbors and visitors to plan ahead. Mensink said it’s important to watch for posted restrictions.

“We would encourage everyone to pay attention to the no parking signs,” she said. “Pay attention to those signages… make sure you're paying attention to the street closures… follow the directions of our wonderful Norfolk Police Department.”

Fussell offered a similar reminder for anyone heading downtown Saturday evening.

“The biggest tip is going to be, come downtown early… follow the no parking signs… take the light rail in… show up early, get dinner and then enjoy the show,” she said.

Even with construction near Harbor Park, the parade route itself is unchanged from last year. Fussell said only the staging area has shifted.

“Setup is different… the staging that we typically do at Harbor Park is a little bit different… however, the route itself remains the same,” she said.

Organizers say what makes the parade special goes beyond the lights, floats, and marching bands. For many, it’s the tradition of neighbors from different parts of Norfolk — from Ghent and Ocean View to Larchmont, Park Place, Campostella and Berkley — coming together to start the season.

Mensink said that’s the heart of it.

“This weekend… it's a culmination of so much. It is really highlighting what the City of Norfolk is about and is capable of as a whole,” she said. “We love bringing families together… and we love showing off Norfolk and all that we're capable of doing.”

Fussell hopes everyone who comes out feels that sense of community.

“It's a really great time to spend time with people that you love… getting out, experiencing downtown Norfolk and everything it has to offer,” she said.

The Grand Illumination Parade steps off at 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown restaurants, holiday markets, and the “Hot Cocoa Wars” will open earlier for families who want to explore before the streets fill up.