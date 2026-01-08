Virginia's most-hated tax, per new poll (Hint: it's not the car tax)

NORFOLK, Va. — Tolls and transportation charges are the most hated taxes in Virginia, according to a new poll.

There are around eight toll roads in Hampton Roads, including South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, Elizabeth River Tunnels and Chesapeake Expressway. Rates are increasing in the new year for many of these toll roads.

The property tax comes in second, which is most commonly hated nationwide. Third is Virginia's notorious car tax, which Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger pledged to end.

In addition, 31% of Virginians said rent or mortgage payments are their biggest stressor, with credit card debt coming in first for 24% of the commonwealth.

Just over 3,000 Virginians participated in the poll, conducted by 5 Star Car Title Loans.