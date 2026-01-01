Jordan Bridge and other Hampton Roads bridges and tunnels face toll rate increases in new year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Drivers crossing the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge between Chesapeake and Portsmouth will pay more starting New Year's Day, as toll rates increased from $3.45 to $3.70 for E-ZPass users with two-axle vehicles. E-ZPass users who drive vehicles with three or more axels will be charged $7.30 during off-peak times, and $13.60 during peak times. Pay-by-mail drivers will be charged those rates plus an additional $5.50.

The Jordan Bridge isn't the only crossing seeing higher costs. The Downtown and Midtown tunnel toll rates also went up January 1. For those tunnels, rates for E-ZPass users increased from $3.23 to $3.40 during peak times, while pay-by-plate drivers will see rates jump from $7.89 to $8.23.

Angel Spence, a Chesapeake resident told News 3 Chesapeake Reporter Erin Holly that she's concerned about the increases.

"If I could put it in one word, I would say concerned," Spence said.

Spence uses multiple bridges and tunnels throughout Hampton Roads regularly for work and personal travel.

"I'm in Norfolk one day, and Portsmouth the next day, and Newport News, Hampton, so I use all of the roads consistently. And honestly, I might not be able to do so if, you know, it keeps rising. Because it keeps rising," Spence said.

She crosses the Jordan Bridge at least two or three times per week, making the toll increases a significant budget consideration.

"When you think about 60 cents every day, dollars add up. You know, especially bringing in the new year, everybody's more conscious of how they send their money, but now we're having to account for things that we didn't account for at first– like rising toll costs," Spence said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Elizabeth River Crossing (ERC) offer a toll relief program for drivers using the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. To qualify for Toll Relief when using the Midtown and Downtown Tunnels, participants must meet the following requirements:

Residents of Chesapeake, Gloucester County, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, James City County, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, York County, Franklin, Surry County or Southampton County who earn $65,000 or less per year are eligible to receive a 50% discount on up to 14 trips per week.

are eligible to receive a 50% discount on up to 14 trips per week. Residents of Portsmouth and Norfolk who earn less than $50,000 per year are eligible to receive a 100% discount on up to 14 trips per week.

are eligible to receive a 100% discount on up to 14 trips per week. Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account.

Must drive a passenger vehicle (Vehicles over 2-axles are not eligible).

Proof of residency and income are required at the time of application.

Neighbors can apply for the toll relief program by visiting the Norfolk or Portsmouth E-ZPass Customer Service Centers.

No toll relief is offered for the Jordan Bridge.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.