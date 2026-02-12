Black History Month: First Black female police officer in Chesapeake reflects on paving the way for others

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More than 50 years ago, Barbara Langston made history when she became the first woman and first African-American woman police officer in the Chesapeake Police Department. On February 16, 1973, Langston broke barriers that had never been crossed before in the department.

This Black History Month, Chesapeake News Reporter Erin Holly sat down with Langston to learn how she overcame challenges and paved the way for all women officers to come during her remarkable 27-year career.

A lot has changed in half a century, but Langston says it wasn't an easy journey. One other female officer joined the department one month after Langston, but that officer left the department a few months later, leaving Langston as the only female officer again.

"When they told me to go to the supply office to get my uniforms, they gave me a pair of men's pants, size 46," Langston said.

Not having female uniforms was just the first of many challenges Langston had to overcome. She often felt isolated as the only woman in the department.

"You know, a lot of the times you can go to other ladies and discuss things, and they understand and can be sympathetic with you and help you out. I didn't have any of that," Langston said.

Despite the obstacles, Langston persevered and got promoted to youth services supervisor, serving as the first Black supervisor in the whole department — male or female. Throughout her career, she dedicated much of her service to the youth of Chesapeake working in local schools, leaving a lasting impact on countless young lives.

"A lot of times, the Black officers were only in uniform patrol. They didn't really move up like the white officers. And when I became supervisor, I had a chance to give some Black officers, who wouldn't have had an opportunity, to move up," Langston said.

After 27 years of distinguished service, Langston retired in September 2000, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, service, and strength that continues to inspire generations.

Langston says knowing she paved the way for other Black female police officers gives her tremendous satisfaction.

"It's a good feeling. It's an excellent feeling. It really is, because we just get shut out of so many things. Being able to help others was a good thing," Langston said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.