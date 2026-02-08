Teenager hurt in Chesapeake firearm incident on Atamasco Street

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenager was hurt on Saturday in a firearm incident, according to Chesapeake Police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Atamasco Street on following reports of an injured person. Upon arrival, they discovered the incident involved teenagers improperly handling a firearm when it accidentally discharged, striking one of the teenagers.

Police say the injured teenager sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. We're told this is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no immediate ongoing threat to public safety.