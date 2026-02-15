2-alarm fire tears through auto shop in Chesapeake; Norfolk crews called to help

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fire damaged a South Norfolk auto repair business Sunday afternoon, prompting a large emergency response and drawing assistance from neighboring Norfolk, officials said.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called around 1:05 p.m. to a commercial building in the 200 block of Liberty Street, also associated with an address on 16th Street. Firefighters arriving minutes later reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the one-story building, which houses A1 Auto.

The locally owned business has operated at the location for more than 25 years under its current ownership.

Crews initially entered the building to fight the fire but later pulled back due to worsening conditions and concerns about the building’s stability. Firefighters then worked from outside the structure, using ladder trucks to spray water onto the building from above.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews also responded to assist.

Officials said no one was inside the building when the fire started, and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Fire crews remained on scene Sunday working to fully control the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Officials said updates will be released as more information becomes available.