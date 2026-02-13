Here's how you can qualify for free tax preparation in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tax season is in full swing and for many low-income families it can be a struggle to find affordable professional tax preparation.

However, one local CPA is stepping up to help those who need it most.

Dr. Lilly Mbinglo with ARK NPS Accounting Firm in Chesapeake is giving back to the community by preparing 40 tax returns completely free this tax season.

She tells News 3, she knows it has been a tough time for many and wants to encourage them. "To know that it gets better," explains Dr. Mbinglo. "I'm dealing with people's finances all the time and being a CPA, it's sometimes really heartbreaking to see what families go through."

To qualify for the free service, individuals or families must make $50,000 or less annually. Business owners do not qualify for the program.

Those eligible will need to complete a short submission form through a secure client portal. Mbinglo shares that with recent changes to finances and job loss for many families, they are left without affordable tax help. She hopes this initiative helps those who need relief this tax season.

" I would just have a word of encouragement that if you're going through a tough season, I hope that this serves as a reminder that it really does get better and you should hang in there," Mbinglo said.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 20th, and only 40 applicants will be selected.

