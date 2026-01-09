Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
55-year-old woman dies in hospital after car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A 55-year-old woman died in the hospital after a one car crash on Norview Avenue on Jan. 8.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Norview Avenue around 3:15 p.m. after the report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, first responders found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman was identified as Amanda McMillan from Virginia Beach. She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say they do not believe speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

This is an ongoing story, check back with News 3 for updates.

