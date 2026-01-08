Flu surge leads Hampton Roads hospitals to require masks for patients with symptoms

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency departments across Virginia are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses, driven largely by an increase in flu cases, according to officials at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Dr. Ryan Tomberg, medical director of the emergency department at Sentara Leigh, said high patient volumes are putting pressure on hospitals statewide.

“The emergency departments are packed,” Tomberg said. “Our team has been working extremely hard together to take care of everybody that comes in.”

John Hood

Tomberg said this flu season has produced some of the highest case numbers seen in years, both across the Commonwealth and at Sentara Leigh.

“This year has really been some of the highest numbers of flu cases that we have been seeing, honestly, in years,” he said.

Because of the strain on emergency departments, doctors are encouraging some patients to consider alternatives before heading to the ER. Younger patients without preexisting conditions who are experiencing mild symptoms may be better served at urgent care centers, Tomberg said.

However, he emphasized that older adults and high-risk patients should still seek emergency care, especially if they experience serious symptoms.

“It’s important that we take care of those patients in the emergency department,” Tomberg said. “They are at higher risk for worsening illness due to the flu — those older than 65 and, on the other end of the spectrum, very young children.”

John Hood

Hospitals across Hampton Roads are also urging patients with flu-like symptoms to wear masks when coming in, even if they have received the flu vaccine.

The guidance applies to facilities operated by Sentara, Bon Secours, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Riverside Health System and Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

“Wear a mask to protect yourself, and doing basic things like washing your hands are really keys to staying healthy during this season,” Tomberg said.