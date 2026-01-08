Norfolk man charged after 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has been charged after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.

Zyquay Fulford, 21, has been charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Fulford was taken to Norfolk City Jail and released on bond.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Sheryl Drive around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 7 after reports of a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene, the toddler was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There has been no information released on the relationship between Fulford and the toddler at this time.

This is an active investigation, check back at News 3 for more.