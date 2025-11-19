Norfolk council approves Flock Safety cameras for new casino

NORFOLK, Va. — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras will be installed at various sites around Norfolk's forthcoming casino, after the city council OK'd the request at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Boyd Gaming, the developer and operator of the casino, had requested the council approve an ordinance for the solar-powered cameras, which would primarily be placed around parking areas to monitor cars.

In the council meeting Tuesday, the item was part of the consent agenda, meaning it was not discussed, and was approved by a vote on that and several other items.

More than two years ago, Norfolk began installing dozens Flock Safety Cameras around the city. Several other cities and towns in Hampton Roads also installed the cameras.

The cameras take pictures of cars and identify license plates using software.

WTKR News 3 Norfolk reporter Jay Greene reached out to Boyd Gaming Tuesday, which declined to comment other than to say safety is of high importance to them.