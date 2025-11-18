Norfolk deputies deliver 100+ turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office spent Tuesday morning delivering more than 100 Thanksgiving turkeys to families, seniors and churches across the city, continuing a holiday tradition aimed at supporting neighbors who may otherwise go without a holiday meal.

Deputies loaded up coolers and cars outside the sheriff’s office before fanning out across Norfolk’s neighborhoods — from Berkley and Campostella on the southside to Little Creek Road, Ocean View and communities in between. Sheriff Joe Baron said the deliveries are part of a long-standing effort to help residents who are facing financial hardship or living alone with limited support.

“Every year, twice during the holiday season, we do turkey deliveries to those in our community that are less fortunate and can’t afford a turkey dinner,” Baron said. “It’s our way of giving back to the community.”

Baron said this year’s effort included 135 turkeys, many of which went to churches and shelters that will serve dozens of families. Others were delivered directly to seniors as part of the office’s Senior Watch program — a service that checks on older adults who live alone and may not have family nearby.

“When we get those things out, we’re greeted with smiles and sometimes hugs,” he said. “Those are all positive interactions that really help us develop trust.”

Baron added that he believes trust in the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is “as high as it’s ever been,” crediting both transparency and continued community engagement. He said events like Tuesday’s deliveries offer deputies meaningful opportunities to build relationships outside of enforcement roles.

“It makes me feel good to deliver turkeys myself,” he said. “I think it’s nice for the community to actually see the sheriff out there doing positive things. But it’s also about leading by example.”

According to Baron, interest among deputies has grown over the years. What started as a small group has expanded into dozens of volunteers who participate because, he says, “they want to get that feel-good feeling as well.”

Deliveries stretched across the city on Tuesday, focusing on neighborhoods with the highest needs. Churches, shelters, senior households and families identified through community partners all received holiday meals to prepare for Thanksgiving.

“We touch the whole city,” Baron said. “We hit all parts of our community that are in the most need.”

The sheriff’s office says it plans to continue the tradition for years to come as part of its broader mission to strengthen its presence in Norfolk neighborhoods and support residents beyond public safety.