Three displaced from 9th Bay Street apartment fire: NFR

The fire prompted a second alarm to be issued briefly
NORFOLK, Va. — An apartment building was burned by a large fire Wednesday morning, resulting in three people being displaced, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 7:04 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building off of 9th Bay Street. Upon arrival, Norfolk Fire-Rescue says crews saw flames burning a large portion of the structure's side. Then, crews searched the inside of the building,

A second alarm was then issued; however, it was dropped soon after, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Fire control was called at 7:45 a.m.

One person was impacted by the fire due to "exposure" but they are considered to be in stable condition, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says the cause of this fire remains under investigation.

