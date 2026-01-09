Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Investigation underway on two-car crash involving police vehicle: NPD

Norfolk Police
Chip Brierre
Norfolk Police
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a two-car crash on Ocean View Avenue involving a police vehicle, according to Norfolk Police Department.

Around 6:25 p.m. while traveling through the 700 block of E Ocean View Avenue on the way to a service call, a marked police vehicle was hit by another car, officials say.

All reported injuries are non-threatening. The other driver was issued a summons for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, according to NPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back at News 3 for more.

