Investigation underway on two-car crash involving police vehicle: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a two-car crash on Ocean View Avenue involving a police vehicle, according to Norfolk Police Department.

Around 6:25 p.m. while traveling through the 700 block of E Ocean View Avenue on the way to a service call, a marked police vehicle was hit by another car, officials say.

All reported injuries are non-threatening. The other driver was issued a summons for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, according to NPD.

