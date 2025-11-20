Sail250 gears up for America's 250th birthday, volunteer applications now open

NORFOLK, Va. — In seven months, the highly-anticipated Sail250 event celebrating America's semiquincentennial anniversary will set sail on the waterfront in downtown Norfolk.

Sail250 is an OpSail event featuring iconic international tall ships and military vessels that commemorates America's 250th birthday. Events will be held at other ports across the country, including in New Orleans, Baltimore, New York, and Boston.

For Sail250 Virginia, more than 60 ships from 20 countries and 7,000 visiting sailors, officers, and dignitaries will come to the commonwealth's shores, organizers say.

Norfolk's event will be the largest celebrating the anniversary in Virginia, organizers added.

Sail250 is now looking for volunteers as they gear up to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the American Revolution. Applications are open until January 15.

“For the last 50 years, volunteerism has been the cornerstone of the growth of Norfolk’s popular waterfront festivals and legacy events. Sail250® Virginia now invites the community to continue this proud tradition by joining our dedicated team of volunteers, where together, we’re making history—again!” said Sail250®Virginia CEO Karen Scherberger.

