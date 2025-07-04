Green Run star Thomas Wilder commits to Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Green Run to Virginia Tech has become quite the pipeline when it comes to football. The Hokies continued that trend Thursday, landing their third commit from the school in four-star lineman Thomas Wilder.

The Stallion chose Virginia Tech over Penn State, Maryland and North Carolina.

"Everybody there seems like they love their job," Wilder noted. "They made it feel like home, so I might as well keep the pipeline going."

He makes the seventh total Green Run product to be on the 2026 roster, with Keylen Adams, Zeke Chinwike and Knahlij Harrel currently enrolled. Wilder, ranked a top-10 prospect in the state, is the school's highest-rated commit so far. Fellow Stallions and future Hokies Kamren Johnson and Zaevion Cleveland seemed to have been lobbying for Wilder to follow in their footsteps.

"I always talk to Kam and Zae," Wilder said. "We had our conversations. I try to keep everything a secret, but everybody knows now."

Wilder is a mountain. He has an elite frame at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds. This provides him with a wide range of coverage in both pass protection and run blocking. His motor stands out arguably over everything. Once the ball is put in play, Wilder is on a mission to hunt down whoever is in his way.

Despite the excitement of his future, Wilder remains focused on finishing the story at Green Run.

"We're going to take things step by step," Wilder stated. "We're looking to beat that one team, if you know you know."

One prospect remains on the Hokies' Green Run watch list. Defensive back Shawn Church Jr. made his official visit to Blacksburg back in May. His decision remains unknown, but Wilder made it known where he'd like to see him go.

"We're going to see what God has for us," Wilder said ecstatically. "We'll see if we go four-for-four."

All eyes are on the Hokies to continue strengthening this pipeline. The Stallions are steadily approaching a highly anticipated 2025 season. With such talent scattered across their roster from the class of 2026, Green Run will certainly be a formidable foe for those lined up against them.