NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting Thursday, according to Norfolk police.

Police say this happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of Kennebeck Avenue. There, officers found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him at this time.

Police have not named a suspect(s), but they did confirm with News 3 that they're investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.