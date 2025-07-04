Police identify 63-year-old man killed in shooting on Kennebeck Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have identified the man killed in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, authorities were called to the 4800 block of Kennebeck Avenue, near Sewells Point Road, for a reported shooting.

Police said officers found Lee A. Charity, 63, of Norfolk, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive or suspects. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.