Hampton Planning Commission to discuss restaurant's request to stay open later

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's planning commission was scheduled to discuss at the commission's November 20 meeting Southern Comfort Restaurant and Lounge's request to be open until 2 a.m. seven days a week. At the time, the restaurant was only open six days a week and only open until midnight.

“It doesn’t concern me," said Jamel Grey.

Grey co-owns a car rental company in the shopping center where the restaurant is located. News 3 wanted to know what business owners in the center think about the request given the city’s track record with businesses that market themselves as a restaurant and lounge.

In April, a man was shot and killed outside Karma Restaurant and Lounge. In May, a man was shot and killed outside Chance’s Restaurant and Lounge.

In October, citing numerous violations against Chance’s, Hampton City Council took away the business’s conditional use permit.

At the November 20 planning commission meeting, the planning commission was scheduled to discuss whether Karma’s permit should also be taken away, citing numerous violations against the business.

Both Chance’s and karma were also allowed to be open until 2 a.m. multiple days a week.

Grey has hope for Southern Comfort, though.

“I’ve been here about three years now and haven’t had any issues with them over there," Grey said.

News 3 called, e-mailed, and stopped by Southern Comfort Restaurant and Lounge to try to get an interview but did not get a response by the deadline for this story.

The business’s application for the hours change does include a detailed security plan, including paying Hampton police officers to work there in their off-time.

“It’s a potential moneymaker," said Hampton resident Danitrick Johnson.

Johnson stopped and talked with News 3 as he was passing by the shopping center. He was also not concerned about the business being open until 2 a.m. and believes it could be beneficial for him because of the hours he works.

“I get off late hours, and this is actually close to my house. If I could get a chance to go somewhere to have a good time for a little bit of time, I would spend a great amount of money because I actually have people that would meet me here," Johnson explained.

If and when the planning commission makes a recommendation on the restaurant’s request, the issue will go to City Council for the final say.