2 dead after shooting in parking garage near Peninsula Town Center in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men are dead after a shooting Sunday night near the Peninsula Town Center in Hampton, according to police.

The Hampton Police Division said officers were called around 7:05 p.m. to a parking garage in the 100 block of Cary Street for reports of gunfire. The shooting happened on the second floor of the garage, near the busy shopping area.

When officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Hampton Fire and Rescue crews provided immediate medical care.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and has not released any suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com. Callers who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.