Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Teen fatally shoots another teen at Hampton Red Roof Inn: Police

Top Stories: Tuesday, December 9
Gun
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was killed when he was apparently accidentally shot by another 17-year-old in a room at the Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Drive in Hampton on Thanksgiving morning, Hampton Police said.

Police believe three 17-year-old boys were in a room early on the morning of Nov. 27 with a gun when it went off and hit one of them, killing him.

The other two 17-year-olds, police say, may have tampered with the scene to make the gunshot wound look self-inflicted. But upon further investigation, police assessed that one of the boys was handling the gun when it fired.

The Commonwealth's Attorney does not plan to charge anyone involved.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive