Teen fatally shoots another teen at Hampton Red Roof Inn: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A 17-year-old boy was killed when he was apparently accidentally shot by another 17-year-old in a room at the Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Drive in Hampton on Thanksgiving morning, Hampton Police said.

Police believe three 17-year-old boys were in a room early on the morning of Nov. 27 with a gun when it went off and hit one of them, killing him.

The other two 17-year-olds, police say, may have tampered with the scene to make the gunshot wound look self-inflicted. But upon further investigation, police assessed that one of the boys was handling the gun when it fired.

The Commonwealth's Attorney does not plan to charge anyone involved.