'It's disheartening:' Community activist, mayor react after shooting injures two teens at Hampton bus stop

HAMPTON, Va. — The crime scene was gone Wednesday from the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Mercury Blvd. and Orcutt Ave. in Hampton, but there were still more questions than answers one day after police responded there for a report of a shooting.

That response came at the same time police were also responding to a report of a shooting at a bus stop nearby. Police have since said two teens were injured.

“My reaction is always the same. It’s disheartening," said Community Activist Chris Moore.

News 3 has interviewed him many times about his organization’s efforts in Hampton and Newport News to prevent gun violence.

He said this latest incident is a reminder more needs to be done, but not just by his organization.

“We need the help from the community, the city people, the government," Moore said. "We need funding so we can be out here every day, so we can have safe passage walks, so you can have people at the bus stops, you can have people doing programs. It’s just a problem that needs to be attacked every day.”

Hampton Police say an 18-year-old was shot and a 17-year-old grazed during a fight at a bus stop near Friendly Dr. and Orcutt Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was found at the 7-Eleven. The 17-year-old walked into a local hospital, according to police.

“Any shooting in our city is very concerning," said Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray.

Gray also issued a call to action in response to the shooting.

“I want to say to parents in our community, we’re concerned for our young people in our community and we need parents to help us identify their kids. When their kids are in trouble, if they don’t know who their kids are spending time with, we need parents to know that and we need to let them reach out to us if they need assistance," Gray emphasized.

The shooting happened one day before the one-year anniversary of a Newport News Public Schools student being shot and killed while walking to a Newport News bus stop.

One week later, another teen was shot near another Newport News bus stop. News 3 covered both shootings at the time, and as of Wednesday, no arrests had been made.

News 3 asked Newport News’ police chief for an interview Wednesday on the status of their investigation, but he was unavailable.

Hampton police tell News 3 there will be an increased police presence at bus stops in Hampton as part of the department’s effort to prevent more incidents like what happened Tuesday.