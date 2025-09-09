2 teens injured following shooting at bus stop near Orcutt Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two teens were injured following a shooting at a bus stop near the intersection of Orcutt Avenue and Friendly Drive in Hampton Tuesday afternoon, according to the city's police.

Police say that the shooting occurred at the bus stop during a fight between multiple people, leaving an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting in the 8600 block of Orcutt Avenue around 3:26 p.m., police say.

While on the way to the scene, police say a second report came in detailing that a shooting had happened at the 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

When arriving at Orcutt Avenue, officers did not find anyone, police say. At the 7-Eleven, other responding officers found an 18-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the second teen injured, a 17-year-old male, walked into the Sentara Careplex with a graze wound.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers learned that during a fight between multiple people, two people waved firearms around and began shooting, leading to the injuries of both teens.

The suspects fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police say. Hampton Fire and Rescue sent the 18-year-old to the hospital for care.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Hampton Police Division’s Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.