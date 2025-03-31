3 teens shot in Hampton Sunday were walking down the street: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — News 3 is learning new information about a weekend shooting in Hampton that injured three teens.

As of Monday, no one had been arrested, but police did not believe the public was in danger.

Monday, Hampton Police continued to try to piece together why a 14, 15, and 16-year-old were shot Sunday.

Watch: 3 teens with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton, police say

3 teens with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton, police say

A police department spokesperson tells News 3 the kids were believed to have been walking in the first block of Jordan Drive when they were shot.

In audio from a 911 dispatcher, you can hear a dispatcher reporting the shooting call to officers.

The spokesperson couldn’t say why the teens were on Jordan Drive or where they were walking to or from.

Watch: 1 found dead in vehicle after shooting on Michigan Dr. in Hampton, police say

1 found dead in vehicle after shooting on Michigan Dr. in Hampton, police say

The spokesperson also said the teens may have been targeted, which is why police didn’t believe the public was in danger.

As the investigation continues, one challenge as of Monday was getting information from people in the area. The police department spokesperson said investigators were still working on that.

News 3 did stop by the courthouse in Hampton Monday to see if there were any court documents that might shed light on the case, but nothing had been filed.