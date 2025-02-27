1 found dead in vehicle after shooting on Michigan Dr. in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — One person died following a shooting near a busy Hampton intersection Wednesday night.

Hampton police said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. near LaSalle Avenue and Mercury Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people in a vehicle on LaSalle Avenue who had been shot, police said. One person died at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting actually happened inside the vehicle in the 400 block of Michigan Drive.

Police said they are still investigating. They did not immediately release any details about motives or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.