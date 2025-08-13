2nd suspect accused of murdering man inside Newport News convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. — A second man has been arrested and accused of murdering a man inside a Newport News convenience store in May, according to the city's police department.

On Aug. 5, Marvin Redding, 40, of Newport News, was arrested in Delaware and extradited back to Virginia, police say. He's charged with first-degree murder, grand larceny, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Redding is the second suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Dreshaun Pruden, 32, of Newport News.

Police say around 9:20 p.m. on May 17, Pruden was found inside the Family Fare convenience store in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. Pruden had at least one gunshot wound, police say, and he did not survive his injuries.

A few days later, police arrest the first suspect in Pruden's death: Tony Tynes, 39, of Newport News. He's charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of firearm by felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Redding has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 5.