Dog stolen at gunpoint during walk in Hampton remains missing: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A French bulldog who police say was stolen at gunpoint during a walk in Hampton on Wednesday remains missing as of Thursday. Now, they're asking for the public's help in their effort to find 2-year-old "Macho."

Police say around 5:30 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 2500 block of North Campus Parkway. Police learned the dog's owner was approached by three males in a vehicle. They got out of the car with a firearm, police say, and forcibly took the dog.

One of the three suspects has been identified by police and arrested: Jalyle Lee, 21, of Newport News, is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and larceny of a dog, police say.

Police are working on identifying the other two suspects and locating Macho. Anyone with information regarding Macho's whereabouts is encouraged to bring the dog to the Peninsula SPCA or the nearest fire station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or contacting the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or P3TIPS.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.