3 teens with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are looking for suspects connected to a shooting that left three teens injured.

Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a shooting on Jordan Drive where they found a 15-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a release from the police department.

Authorities said that while they were on the scene, two other boys, ages 14 and 16, walked into Sentara Careples with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned the incidents are related, police said.

Authorities did not provide any suspect descriptions nor did they say what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.