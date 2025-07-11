New workforce training center to open in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A new effort to help people get the education and training they need for certain high-demand career fields is taking shape in Hampton.

Encompassing multiple rooms inside the office building at 1702 Todds Ln., the Community Outreach Coalition is opening a Workforce Training Center.

The coalition is a nonprofit that provides educational help, including job training and assistance with getting people enrolled in a college or GED program.

The new center will offer training and certifications in personal care aid, media production, cybersecurity, and early childhood education.

"A lot of times people, they need jobs, so they say ‘What’s the first opportunity I can get because I need to be able to provide for my family?’ But it’s not always a career path or a livable wage they can get," Community Outreach Coalition Founder and CEO Kendra Robinson said. "So here, we want start with the foundation of ‘Hey, we want to train. We want to give you skills and opportunities so that you can see a future where you are increasing your economic mobility for your entire family.”

As of July 11, a grand opening for the center was expected to be held in August but an exact date had not been set.