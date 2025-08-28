Ribbon cutting ceremony held to officially open new workforce training center in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — There were cheers and applause as the ribbon was cut outside the Community Outreach Coalition’s new Workforce Training Center in Hampton, officially opening the center for business.

It’s spread out across multiple rooms inside an office building on Todd’s Ln. and is a far cry from the small church classroom where the Coalition started in 2008.

After the ribbon cutting, those who attended the ceremony got to tour the Center.

News 3 got a sneak peek in July when we previewed the grand opening. The ribbon cutting was originally scheduled to be held in July.

The purpose of the center is to provide job training for certain high-demand career fields, including cybersecurity and early childhood education, and help people get enrolled in a college or GED program.

“As we look to the future, our vision is clear. Every individual deserves a pathway to opportunity, and every community deserves the strength that comes with people who are equipped to succeed. But this work is not done in isolation. It takes all of us, so help us spread the word," Community Outreach Coalition Founder and CEO Kendra Robinson said.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting, Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray said the training center is part of an effort the city is starting to move families in poverty out of poverty and into what he calls the economic mainstream in Hampton Roads.