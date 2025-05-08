Hampton University expanding workforce development program

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University student Jihan Moore loves working with 3D printers.

The printers are one of many machines the university has in the area that is currently set up as part of the university’s workforce development program.

“Being able to provide the platform as well as the space for people to be able to bring their ideas to life as well as to be able to bring their business to life and hone in on those extra skills, I think, is awesome," said Moore.

But the university was on track to soon have two more spaces as of Thursday.

One of those will be used for culinary arts. News 3 got to tour that space for this story.

“It will have a culinary kitchen, it will be a business networking space," Hampton University Entrepreneurship Executive Director Glenda Evans explained.

Evans said the space will also be used for research and will take advantage of the university’s garden.

"We are trying to implement a garden club on campus for the students, teaching them how to grow the food [and] bring it all the way over to learn how to prepare," Evans said.

The third workforce development space will be used to teach things like welding, HVAC work, and nursing assistance. All of the spaces will be available to both students and community members.

Hampton University President Darrell Williams said the workforce development expansion promotes the university’s roots as a vocational school and addresses needs in the community.

“Workforce development is not new to Hampton University. We were established in 1868 as a vocational institution," Williams said. "This is about the local city of Hampton, Hampton Roads, and the Virginia community. Workforce development programs that will empower economic development, empower innovation, and empower small businesses here in Hampton Roads.”

The spaces are expected to be ready for the fall 2025 semester.