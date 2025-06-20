Man faces firearm, drug charges after fight-turned-shooting near Buckroe: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A suspect was arrested and now faces multiple charges stemming from a fight that turned into a shooting on Thursday, Hampton police said Friday.

The suspect was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II narcotics, PWID marijuana, and simple assault, according to Hampton police.

Around 1:48 p.m., Hampton police responded to a shooting in the 100 Block of Buckroe Avenue. A man, who was non-fatally shot, approached the officers on the scene, according to Hampton police.

Hampton police say the injured man was transported to a local hospital by Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Based on initial gatherings, police say the victim got into a fight with the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the other person. Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect so he could be put into custody.