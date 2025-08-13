Man arrested in connection with shooting in parking lot of Hampton hotel

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened after a fight in an InTown Suites parking lot last month, according to Hampton police.

Josiah Wilson, 24, of Hampton, is facing the following charges, police say: two counts of malicious wounding and one count each of robbery, possession of firearm by felon, use of a firearm while in commission of a felony, shooting into occupied vehicle and discharge firearm in a public place.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened back on July 25. Police say around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of West Mercury Boulevard for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, a man was found with serious injuries from being shot, according to police.

While officers were heading to West Mercury Boulevard, police say they received a call from Sentara Careplex about a person with a gunshot wound who walked in.

Then, around 3:11 a.m., police received a third call in the 300 Block of North Mallory Street. A woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds was found at the scene, according to police.

Based on initial gatherings, police say this all stemmed from a fight in the parking lot of InTown Suites. The three people were left injured after multiple shots were fired. Police claim the woman had drove herself to North Mallory Street before making the call at 3:11 a.m.