Hampton Police investigate fatal shooting at King Food Mart

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon at King Food Mart, located at 900 North King Street, off of North Alfred Street.

According to the initial investigation, the victim was involved in a fight with another individual. Police report that the suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene. No details have been released regarding the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.00.