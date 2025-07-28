Gas leak on Town Centre Way in Hampton prompts business evacuations: Fire chief

HAMPTON, Va. — A gas leak on Towne Centre Way in Hampton is prompting evacuations of nearby businesses Monday morning, according to Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Chief Jason Monk.

Chief Monk says around 10:20 a.m., crews found an active gas leak at a gas meter in the 10 block of Towne Centre Way. Some of the businesses in the area that have evacuated include Rite Aid, Ace Hardware and STIHL.

The leak was caused by a commercial vehicle accidentally hitting the meter, the chief added. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene.

In addition to evacuating nearby businesses, fire crews are keeping a safe distance and performing gas monitoring out of caution. Crews also requested extra resources from Virginia Natural Gas.

Crews are staying at the scene until it's safe for the public to enter businesses in the area.