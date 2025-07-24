Mango Mangeaux Bistro, popular Phoebus restaurant, to close at start of 2026

HAMPTON, Va. — Mango Mangeaux Bistro, a popular restaurant specializing in Creole dishes, is closing at the start of next year after a decade in the Phoebus community.

When making the announcement Wednesday night, the restaurant noted that closing on Jan. 1, 2026 has always been the plan, as the owners operated on a 10-year business plan when they opened back in 2016. However, the announcement leaves the door open for the restaurant reappearing in the future: "The Mango Mangeaux may pop up again. Somewhere new. Maybe with new owners. Stay tuned."

The bistro, located on E. Mellon Street, is one of several Hampton-based ventures spearheaded by Lakesha Brown-Renfro, Tanecia Willis and Nzinga Teule-Hekima. The friends-turned-business owners are the co-owners and founders of Simply Panache Groupe, Mango Mangeaux's parent company.

Their other businesses are unaffected by the restaurant's closure and will remain open. This includes Simply Panache Nail Bar and Medi Spa, Simply Panache Place: A Boutique Hotel, The Hampton: A Simply Panache Venue, Noir: A Simply Panache Lounge, Charlotte’s: A Simply Panache Cafeteria, and Mango Medical: Direct Patient Care.

News 3's Jessica Larché highlighted the entrepreneurs' success last year when the makers of the board game Monopoly included Mango Mangeaux Bistro in its Hampton-themed version.

“We never knew that we were going to be serving 150,000, upwards of 250,00 people, a year,” Brown-Renfro said when reflecting on the restaurant becoming a hit staple in the community.

