Teen hit by shrapnel from bullet ricochet while walking behind Hampton Food Lion

HAMPTON, Va. — A teenage girl is injured after she was hit by shrapnel from a bullet ricochet while walking behind a Hampton Food Lion Tuesday night, according to the city's police division.

Police say around 4:15 p.m., Sentara Careplex reported that they were treating a walk-in gunshot victim. Police later learned the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was walking behind the Food Lion in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard when she was hurt. Her injury is not life-threatening.

Police say their investigation indicates the girl was hit by shrapnel from a bullet ricochet.

As police continue to investigate, they're asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.