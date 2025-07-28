Community-made, bejeweled mosaic unveiled at Hampton Carousel

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton is home to a cherished piece of history that invites residents and visitors alike to take a nostalgic ride down memory lane—Carousel Park.

On Friday, a mosaic piece inspired by one of the original horses of the carousel was unveiled. It was created by local artists and residents.

The hard work and creativity of the community was unveiled on National Carousel Day, inviting everyone to join in on the celebration of this local treasure.

“It’s a fun way to celebrate the carousel… Be a part of this really spectacular piece of art,” said Luci Cochran from the Hampton History Museum.

Community member Rachael Kambic expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “Just the freedom to let the community members that came to have their own part in it and put rocks down. It wasn’t do it this way or that way. This is a community project—take part in it. Own it.”

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.