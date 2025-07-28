Shooting outside Amazon facility puts spotlight on gun violence in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting outside an Amazon facility in Hampton is putting a spotlight on crime in the city. It was the latest in a series of recent gun violence incidents.

July was proving to be a violent month in the city of Hampton. As of Monday afternoon, Hampton Police had responded to five incidents of gun violence since July 20.

That’s two more than the same week in 2024.

“I would say to folks that are concerned about it, that there’s a sporadic crime wave happening with people just going out and shooting people, that’s not the case. It’s very specific people doing very specific things with each other," Hampton Police Department Assistant Chief Brian Coleman said.

Police told News 3 Monday they already had arrest warrants in two of the five incidents and felt like they were making good progress in the other three.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been a total of eight cases of gun violence in July in the city, one less than June which had the most cases up to that point.

"We use data to tell us exactly where these crimes are happening, and more importantly, who are the folks that are at the pinnacle, or at the center, of this particular crime," Coleman explained.

Overall, as of Monday afternoon there had been 10 more fatal and non-fatal shootings in the city in 2025 compared to the same time in 2024.

Violent crime overall was also up in the city about 20 percent compared to 2024, something the police department was asking for help from residents to address.

“If they see something that just doesn’t feel right, if they hear something that doesn’t sound right, help us out. Give us the opportunity to intervene and find out," said Coleman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be sent through P3Tips.com. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500.