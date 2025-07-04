Man seriously hurt in shooting on Derby Drive in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting near a Hampton apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday night.

Police said they learned of a shooting Thursday night at the first block of Derby Drive, which is near the Magruder Run Apartments at Floyd Thompson Boulevard and Neil Armstrong Parkway.

At the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, police shared. He tried to leave the scene by car, but lost control and crashed into other vehicles along Derby Drive.

First responders rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 will update this article as new information comes in.