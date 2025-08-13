Hampton football schedules first Power 4 opponents in program history

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton football hopes to continue forward motion in the CAA this season and Wednesday the school announced its plans to continue the forward motion of the program on the schedule.

The Pirates will face opponents from Power 4 conferences for the first time in program history beginning next season. Hampton will face Maryland on September 5, 2026, in College Park, Maryland. The Terrapins hail from the Big Ten and will welcome Hampton for its first ever contest against a team that calls a Power 4 league home.

The following season will find HU venturing to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. September 4, 2027, will be the kickoff date for that contest, Hampton's first match-up against an ACC opponent.

The program also announced that it will face Old Dominion in September of 2028. The Pirates and Monarchs will meet for the first time since the 2021 campaign. They've faced off six times since 2010.

HU finished last season with a 5-7 mark, 2-6 in the CAA, in Trent Boykin's first season as head coach. Boykin took over as interim head coach following the 2024 spring session and saw the interim tag removed by athletic director Anthony Henderson in October.

Hampton opens its 2025 campaign August 30 at Jackson State. The Pirates host Elizabeth City State on September 6 in their home opener.