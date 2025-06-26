Suspect arrested following shooting on Fox Hill Road: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday, according to Hampton police.

The suspect is a 22-year-old Hampton man, according to Hampton police.

Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Fox Hill Road. There, a 21-year-old man was found seriously hurt from a gunshot wound, according to Hampton police. He was hospitalized as a result.

Based on initial gatherings, police say the incident stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the 21-year-old man.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances of this case.